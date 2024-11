November 2: Holiday for banks or not?

Mark the dates in your calendar, if you have any banking work to be done! There are a total of 13 bank holidays in November 2024 on account of different national and regional events.

Banks will remain shut this weekend, Saturday, November 2, because of Diwali (Bali Pratipada), as per the list of bank holidays issued by the Reserve Bank of India. However, digital payments and ATM services will continue as usual.

Bank Holidays in November 2024

November 1: Diwali Amavasya

November 2: Diwali (Bali Pratipada)

November 3: Sunday

November 7: Chhath

November 8: Chhath

November 9: Second Saturday

November 10: Sunday

November 12: Egas-Bagwal

November 15: Guru Nanak Jayanti

November 17: Sunday

November 18: Kanakadasa Jayanti

November 23: Seng Kutsnem

November 24: Sunday

