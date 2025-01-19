Manipur Declares Half Holiday on January 20

Manipur has announced a half-holiday on Monday, January 20, 2025, in memory of N Kayisii, the MLA of Tadubi, who passed away after a prolonged illness. Kayisii, aged 58, represented the Senapati district. As a mark of respect, all government offices and educational institutions in the state will remain closed from 1 PM.

The Manipur government issued an official statement declaring the half-holiday, paying tribute to the late legislator. “The governor of Manipur is pleased to declare a half-holiday on January 20, 2025, from 1 PM for all offices and educational institutions under the government of Manipur as a mark of respect to the memory of (Late) N Kayisii,” the statement said.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla also expressed his condolences on the passing of Kayisii, who served his constituency with dedication.