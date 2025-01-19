Nimrat Kaur & Akshay Kumar share electrifying chemistry in ‘Rang’ Song From ‘Sky Force’

Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) Nimrat Kaur and Akshay Kumar will be seen sharing screen space in the forthcoming action entertainer "Sky Force" next. Before the flick reaches the audience on 24th January 2025, the makers have released the latest track from the drama, "Rang".

Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur bring energy and grace to the track full of infectious beats and impressive choreography. Aside from these two, the peppy number also stars Sara Ali Khan and debutant Veer Pahariya. While Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur’s chemistry has garnered a lot of eyeballs, Sara Ali Khan and Veer Pahariya’s charismatic screen presence adds another layer of appeal.

Refreshing your memory, Akshay Kumar and Nimrit Kaur were previously seen romancing each other in the 2016 outing "Airlift". Their latest union has brought back some fond memories of their unforgettable chemistry in the blockbuster drama.

Prior to this, the makers unveiled the gripping trailer, and the first two songs from "Sky Force" titled "Maayee", and "Kya Meri Yaad Aati Hai".

Scored by Tanishk Bagchi, "Rang" has been crooned by Satinder Sartaaj and Zahrah S Khana. The lyrics for the track have been penned by Shloke Lal.

Talking about the song, composer Tanishk Bagchi was quoted saying, “With Rang, we wanted to create a track that’s vibrant, full of life, and captures the essence of celebration within a disciplined yet warm environment. Satinder Sartaaj and Zahrah S Khan have done a phenomenal job in bringing the song to life with their powerful vocals. After the overwhelming love for Maayee and Kya Meri Yaad Aati Hai, this celebration anthem fits perfectly into the world of Sky Force.”

Helmed by Abhishek Kapur, "Sky Force" will also see Sharad Kelkar, Mohit Chauhan, and Manish Chaudhari in key roles, along with others. Produced by Jio Studios, Maddock Films, and Leo Films UK Production, the project will see editing done by A. Sreekar Prasad. Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran is the head of the cinematography.

