PM Modi highlights Netaji's connection to Jharkhand's Gomoh in 'Mann Ki Baat'

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) Jharkhand's Gomoh holds a special place in India's freedom struggle, as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose touched the soil here the last time before embarking on his mission to secure India's Independence. This historical connection was brought to light by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 118th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday.

Recalling the dramatic events of 'The Great Escape', PM Modi said, "It was January in Kolkata during the peak of World War II. India's anger against British rule was rising. Police patrolled every corner of the city, with special attention to a house in the heart of Kolkata. Amid this tension, a man in a brown coat, pants, and a black hat stepped out of the house under the cover of darkness. Dodging several checkpoints, he reached Gomoh station in Jharkhand. From there, he boarded a train, eventually making his way to Europe via Afghanistan, despite the British Empire's watchful eyes."

PM Modi added, "This thrilling story might sound like a movie scene, but it reflects the extraordinary courage of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Today, we celebrate January 23, his birth anniversary, as 'Parakram Diwas', commemorating his bravery and indomitable spirit."

The events of January 18, 1941, mark one of the boldest episodes in India's freedom movement. Under house arrest at his residence on Elgin Road, Kolkata, by the British authorities, Netaji orchestrated a meticulously planned escape. Disguised as a Pathan, he left his home with the assistance of his nephew, Dr Shishir Bose, travelling in a Wanderer car (registration number BLA 7169). By 8 p.m., he reached the home of his lawyer friend, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, in Gomoh’s Loco Bazar.

With Sheikh Abdullah’s help, a Pathan outfit was hastily prepared by Amin Tailor of Gomoh. Amin himself escorted Netaji to Gomoh station at 1 a.m. in the dead of night, where he boarded the Howrah-Peshawar Mail (later came to be known as the Kalka Mail). This train, renamed Netaji Express in 2021, carried him to Delhi. From there, he continued his journey via the Frontier Mail to Peshawar, eventually leaving India and evading the British authorities.

To honour Netaji's legacy, Gomoh station was renamed Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Junction in 2009. A life-sized bronze statue of him now stands between platforms 1 and 2, accompanied by a plaque narrating the tale of his daring escape.

Shishir Bose vividly described the emotional moment in his book, "At Gomoh station, a sleepy porter carried Netaji’s luggage as he climbed the overbridge and disappeared into the darkness. Moments later, the Kalka Mail arrived, and I stood outside the station, listening to the sound of its wheels which carried him further into history."

Historical records reveal that the British only realized Netaji's disappearance nine days later, on January 27, 1941. His escape was a meticulously planned operation involving key figures like Satyaranjan Bakshi and freedom fighters Alijan and Chiranjeev Babu. Netaji’s audacious journey from Gomoh inspired countless Indians to fight for Independence.

Today, the memory of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's courage remains immortalized at Gomoh Junction, reminding generations of his relentless pursuit of freedom and justice.

