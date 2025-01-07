January 7 - 13 Holidays for schools in Jharkhand due to cold wave

The Jharkhand government has taken a proactive approach to ensuring the safety and well-being of students by announcing holidays for schools across the state from January 7 to 13, 2025. This decision comes as a relief, especially considering the harsh cold wave that has been sweeping through Jharkhand.

Both government and private schools will be closed, and the students will not have to face the harsh weather conditions. The government will keep the students indoors to avoid health complications resulting from prolonged exposure to the cold.

This indicates that the government is concerned for the welfare of citizens, especially the students, and values their safety and well-being. It makes a significant move to prevent possible health risks from the extreme cold.

Closing of schools is no new phenomenon. Several states in India have already announced winter vacations on account of intense cold-wave conditions. Delhi, for example, has declared winter break for all government schools till January 1 to 15, 2025, and in Uttar Pradesh, holidays for students up to Class 8 have been extended.

In Jharkhand, the government's proactive approach to dealing with the cold weather situation is appreciable. Closing schools is a necessary step by the government to ensure the health and well-being of its students.

