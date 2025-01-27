January 28, 2025: Shab-e-Meraj Holiday in Jammu and Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir government, in a fresh notification, has shifted the Shab-e-Meraj holiday from Monday, January 27, 2025, to Tuesday, January 28, 2025. The change is in partial modification of Government Order No. 2193 JK(GAD) of 2024, dated December 29, 2024.

Shab-e-Meraj, otherwise known as Shab-i-Miraj, is one of the most significant Islamic holidays in the calendar that marks the night Prophet Muhammad ascended into heaven. The night was reportedly when the Prophet was taken from Mecca to Jerusalem, during which he was taken to heaven and met with all other prophets before him, including Abraham, Moses, and Jesus. The event is therefore considered one of the most defining moments in the history of Islam and is, therefore, commemorated by all Muslims across the globe.

The holiday is observed on the 27th day of the Islamic month of Rajab, which falls on January 28, 2025, in the Gregorian calendar. On this day, Muslims typically gather for special prayers, recite the Quran, and engage in acts of charity.

Due to this rescheduling, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir government offices, schools, and colleges will now be closed on January 28, 2025. This might disturb the schedule of institutions/organizations, and thus an update in the holiday calendar is necessary for verification of correctness.

In addition to Shab-e-Meraj, January 28 also brings other observance days such as National Daisy Day, National Kazoo Day, and National Lego Day. Although they are not particularly related to the observance day of Shab-e-Meraj, all these observances add to the meaning of the day and give more opportunities for people to come together to celebrate.

