February 2025 School holidays list is here; check now!

School reopens as winter holidays come to an end for most students. States like Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu Kashmir and others extend holiday breaks due to cold weather. But most other schools have followed their regular calendar. February arrives with a series of new holidays.

Besides the regular Sundays, there are many other holidays in February that the students can eagerly await. Here's a list of holidays in February 2025:

February 2: Sri Panchami/Vasant Panchami

In the Hindu calendar, Sri Panchami, also called Vasant Panchami, is a significant day as it marks the start of spring. This day is the birthday of Goddess Saraswati, the deity of knowledge, music, art, and science. Schools in various regions observe this day as a holiday.

February 14: Shab-e-Barat

Shab-e-Barat is an important festival in the Islamic calendar. It is an optional public holiday, and depending on the region, it may be declared a holiday in some schools.

February 19: Shivaji Jayanti

Shivaji Jayanti is celebrated on February 19 every year. The day commemorates the birthday of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the great Maratha king. This year marks his 395th birthday, and the day will be celebrated all over the country. Maharashtra, along with some other states, declares a holiday on this day.

24 February: Guru Ravidas Jayanti

Guru Ravidas Jayanti is observed on the full moon day in the month of Magh. This year, it is on February 24. Guru Ravidas was a spiritual leader born in 1398 in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. His birthday is a holiday in Uttar Pradesh and some other states.

February 26: Maha Shivratri

Maha Shivratri is a major Hindu festival celebrated throughout the country. It falls on the 14th night of the new moon in the month of Phalguna. This year, it falls on February 26. The day is a holiday for all schools and colleges. Students can confirm these holidays by checking the circulars issued by their state government or school authorities.

