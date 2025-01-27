India accounts for 53pc of global leprosy cases, need legal reforms: Experts

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) India accounts for 53 per cent of the global leprosy cases, said experts here urging the need for legal reforms to help individuals affected by the disease.

Leprosy/Hansen’s disease is an infectious disease caused by mycobacterium lapre that causes severe, disfiguring skin sores and nerve damage in the arms, legs, and skin areas around the body.

“India accounts for 53 per cent of the global leprosy cases. It is important to establish community-based rehabilitation to eliminate discrimination and support the affected individuals,” said Dr. S. Sivasubramaniam, Senior Scientist, at an event held in the national capital.

While leprosy is not so contagious, repeated contact with nose and mouth droplets from someone with untreated leprosy can spread. However, due to a lack of awareness, there has been a significant stigma attached to the disease, said the experts calling for breaking myths and eradicating stigma by advocating inclusion of affected individuals in the mainstream of society.

“Untouchability due to leprosy is worse than caste-based discrimination, as in the former even one’s own family members keep a distance from the affected individual,” said Rajesh Aggarwal Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) cum Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (CCPD).

“Legal reforms are necessary, and vigilance must be kept ensuring early detection of cases,” he added, while also stressing the significance of rehabilitation measures after treatment.

The experts underscored the necessity of collective efforts to break the stigma and discrimination associated with leprosy.

“There are still 750 leprosy colonies in India that remain isolated from mainstream society,” S. Govindaraj, Commissioner, CCPD.

“Out of more than 700 districts in India, 125 districts still report a significant number of leprosy cases. These districts are spread across 14 States, with Chhattisgarh having the highest number at 24 districts,” added Dr. Shivkumar, a leprosy expert.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), India aims to achieve zero indigenous cases by 2030. However, the government aims for a Leprosy Mukt Bharat by 2027, three years ahead of the SDG.

The experts stated that ignorance is the biggest challenge in combating leprosy. Leprosy is one of the easiest diseases to cure if detected in time and clarified that it is not a deformity or disability.

