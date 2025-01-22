January 23 Holiday or not for schools?

A severe cold wave has gripped several states in India, prompting authorities to declare holidays in various regions. As the mercury drops, citizens are wondering if January 23 will be a holiday or not. In this article, we will explore the different states that have declared holidays due to the cold wave and clarify whether January 23 will be a holiday or a working day.

Holidays Declared in Several States

Due to the intense cold wave, several states have declared holidays to protect students and employees from the harsh weather conditions. Here are some of the states that have declared holidays:

Uttar Pradesh: The Uttar Pradesh government has declared a holiday on January 23 for all schools and colleges due to the cold wave.

Himachal Pradesh: The Himachal Pradesh government has declared a holiday on January 23 for all schools and educational institutions due to the cold wave.

Jammu and Kashmir: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has declared a holiday on January 23 for all schools and educational institutions due to the cold wave.

Punjab: The Punjab government has declared a holiday on January 23 for all schools and colleges due to the cold wave.

Haryana: The Haryana government has declared a holiday on January 23 for all schools and colleges due to the cold wave.

Rajasthan: The Rajasthan government has declared a holiday on January 23 for all schools and colleges due to the cold wave.

However, not all states have declared holidays due to the cold wave. States like Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu have not declared any holidays, and January 23 will be a working day in these regions.

In conclusion, due to the severe cold wave, several states have declared holidays on January 23 to protect students and employees from the harsh weather conditions. If you reside in Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, or Rajasthan, you can enjoy a well-deserved break on January 23. However, if you live in other states, it's business as usual.

