Jammu and Kashmir 2025 Holidays; No Holiday for Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah's Birthday

The Jammu and Kashmir government has released the official holiday list for 2025, which includes religious, national, and regional observances. However, the exclusion of Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah's birthday and Martyrs' Day on July 13 has raised eyebrows as the National Conference, which is the ruling party, had promised to reinstate these holidays.

The 2025 calendar celebrates the region's rich cultural and religious heritage with holidays such as Guru Gobind Singh Ji's Birthday on January 6, Republic Day on January 26, Eid-ul-Fitr on March 31, Independence Day on August 15, and Diwali on October 21. Notably, the calendar also pays homage to important historical figures such as Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Maharaja Hari Singh.

However, the question of reinstating Sheikh Abdullah's Birthday and Martyrs' Day remains an issue. The JKNC had presented this proposal, but it seems to be embroiled in the complexities of the region's power structure.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary had also given an assurance that the Omar Abdullah government would soon reinstate the public holiday on Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah's birth anniversary, which falls on December 5. Similar views were shared by NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar who also wanted December 5 to be reinstated as a public holiday. The Omar-led government submitted a proposal last month to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to reinstate the December 5 holiday.

The continued exclusion of these holidays from the official list has called the powers of the elected government into question, which is equally shared with the Centre-appointed Lieutenant Governor. Only time will tell whether the government will go back on the decision and reinstate such important holidays.

Full List of Holidays in Jammu and Kashmir for 2025

January 6: Guru Gobind Singh Ji Birthday (Monday)

January 13: Lohri (Monday, only in Jammu)

January 26: Republic Day (Sunday)

January 27: Shab-i-Miraj (Monday)

February 12: Guru Ravi Das' Birthday (Wednesday, only in Jammu)

February 26: Mahashivaratri (Wednesday)

March 14: Holi (Friday, only in Jammu)

March 21: Nauroz (Friday)

March 27: Shab-i-Qadr (Thursday)

March 28: Jumat-ul-Vida (Friday)

March 30: 1st Navratra (Sunday)

March 31: Eid-ul-Fitr (Monday)

April 1: Accounts Closing day (Bank Holiday) (Tues)

April 6: Ramanavami (Sun)

April 13: Baisakhi (Sun)

April 14: Birthday of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar (Mon)

May 12: Buddha Purnima (Mon)

June 3: Mela Khir Bhawani (Tues only in Kashmir)

June 3: Urs Shah-I-Hamdan Sahib (Tues only in Kashmir)

June 7: Eid-ul-Azha (Sat)

July 5: Guru Hargobind Ji's Birthday (Sat)

August 15: Independence Day (Fri)

August 16: Janamashtami (Sat)

December 25: Christmas Day (Thu)

