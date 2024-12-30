Allu Arjun's Bail Petition Hearing at Nampally Court Today - December 30

Allu Arjun's bail petition hearing will take place today, December 30, at the Nampally Court. This is in connection to Sandhya theatre stampede that killed one woman, Revathi, in a tragic accident. The police are expected to file a counter to the petition during the proceedings.

In the previous hearing, the police had requested additional time to file their counter. Allu Arjun, who has been granted interim bail by the High Court, is currently out on bail.

Following the expiration of his remand period, Allu Arjun had attended the court hearing virtually, and the court postponed the case until January 10th.

The incident that led to Allu Arjun’s legal troubles occurred on December 4th, when a stampede took place at the Sandhya Theater premises during a special benefit show for Pushpa 2.

On December 13th, Allu Arjun was arrested, and his petition seeking to quash the charges was heard in the High Court. The same day, the High Court granted him interim bail for four weeks.

The regular bail petition will now be reviewed after the police file their counter, with a further hearing scheduled for January 10th.

