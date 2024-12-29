PM Modi Honors Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Raj Kapoor, and Tapan Sinha in Mann Ki Baat

In the 117th episode of his "Mann Ki Baat" program, aired today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the legendary Akkineni Nageswara Rao, marking his centenary year. Modi praised the late actor for his monumental contribution to Telugu cinema, saying that Nageswara Rao's films were a reflection of Indian traditions and values. His efforts helped elevate Telugu cinema not only in India but also internationally, making a lasting impact on the industry.

In the same episode, Modi also honored Bollywood icons like director Tapan Sinha and Raj Kapoor, both of whom played pivotal roles in shaping Indian cinema. Modi highlighted how these filmmakers brought sensitive social issues to the forefront through their movies, making them relatable to audiences across the globe.

The Prime Minister further emphasized the growing global recognition of Indian cinema, saying that the world is now looking at the Indian film industry. He announced that India will host the first-ever World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit in 2025, bringing together global media and entertainment leaders.

Modi also acknowledged the role of the film industry in fostering national unity under the "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" initiative. The centenary year of these cinematic legends serves as a reminder of the profound impact they had in shaping India’s cultural and social landscape.