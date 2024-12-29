Sharvari clocks last working day of 2024, shoots action sequence for ‘Alpha’

Mumbai, Dec 29 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sharvari, who rose to prominence with ‘Munjya’, punched her last working day of 2024 on the sets of her upcoming movie ‘Alpha’.

On Sunday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a picture of her harness from the sets of the movie.

She wrote on the picture, “Harness-ing my last working day of 2024 energy #Alpha. Grateful for each working day of 24, A year that has particularly been a testing one.. Going to work has been my biggest blessing. has kept me motivated & going”.

‘Alpha’ is produced by Aditya Chopra, and is a part of the YRF spy-universe. It is directed by Shiv Rawail, who is known for the streaming series ‘The Railway Men’ which was also produced by YRF.

It is the first female-led film from the spy-universe, and also stars Alia Bhatt and Anil Kapoor. The film’s title was unveiled in a special video by the makers.

In the title reveal video, Alia Bhatt is heard saying, “Greek alphabet ka sabse pehla akshar. Aur humare program ka motive, sabse pehle, sabse tez, sabse veer. Dhyaan se dekho toh har sheher mein ek jungle hai. Aur jungle mein hamesha Raj karega Alpha (The 1st letter of Greek alphabet, and the motive of our program. The first, the fastest of all, and the bravest of all. Look carefully, you will find a jungle in each city. And the Alpha will always rule the jungle)”.

The video dismisses the notion that only men can be alphas. In the film, both Alia and Sharvari play super-agents, and it looks like Aditya Chopra is presenting them as the Alpha girls of the pack in spy-universe.

Created by producer Aditya Chopra, the YRF spy includes blockbusters like ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘War’, ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Tiger 3’. The films lined up for the spy-universe include ‘War 2’ with Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr in the lead, ‘Pathaan 2’, and ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’.

