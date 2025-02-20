Who is Rekha Gupta? Delhi’s New CM – Political Journey, Education, Family & More

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced Rekha Gupta as the next Chief Minister of Delhi. The decision was made during a legislative party meeting at the BJP’s national headquarters on Wednesday evening. Ms. Gupta, 50, a first-time MLA from Shalimar Bagh, will become the fourth woman to lead the Delhi government.

The announcement comes nearly 10 days after the BJP secured a majority in the Delhi Assembly elections, winning 48 out of 70 seats. However, the party has yet to reveal its choices for ministerial positions.

A Surprise Choice for Chief Minister

Ms. Gupta, a three-time Municipal Councillor with a background in student politics, was an unexpected pick for the top post. She was chosen over several other strong contenders, including Parvesh Sahib Singh, who defeated AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency, three-time MLA and former Opposition Leader Vijender Gupta, and former Delhi BJP President Satish Upadhyay.

Oath-Taking Ceremony on February 20

Following the legislative party meeting, senior BJP leaders escorted Ms. Gupta to Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena’s residence, where she staked her claim to form the government. The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled for February 20 at Ramlila Maidan and will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, top BJP leaders, and Chief Ministers from NDA-ruled states.

The selection process was overseen by senior BJP leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and O.P. Dhankar, appointed as central observers. According to party sources, nine proposals were submitted in Ms. Gupta’s favor, all of which were approved by consensus. Three MLAs formally supported her bid for leadership, and all 48 BJP MLAs-elect, along with Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, participated in the meeting.

Gupta’s Vision for Delhi

Speaking to the media after her selection, Ms. Gupta expressed her gratitude to the party leadership for entrusting her with the responsibility. “I pledge to work with honesty, integrity, and dedication for the welfare and development of every citizen of Delhi. I am committed to taking Delhi to new heights,” she said.

Political Journey and Background

Ms. Gupta is a dedicated member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and has served three terms as a Municipal Councillor in Delhi. She began her political career with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the RSS, and was elected as the President of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) in 1996.

She follows in the footsteps of three former women Chief Ministers of Delhi—BJP’s Sushma Swaraj, Congress’s Sheila Dikshit, and AAP’s Atishi.

Electoral Victory

In the recent Assembly elections, Ms. Gupta won the Shalimar Bagh seat by defeating AAP’s three-time MLA Bandana Kumari with a margin of 29,595 votes.

Congratulatory Messages

Former Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal congratulated Ms. Gupta on social media platform X, stating, “I hope she will fulfill all the promises made to the people of Delhi. We will support her in every effort for the development and welfare of the people of Delhi.”

As Delhi prepares for a new administration under Ms. Gupta’s leadership, all eyes will be on her next steps and the formation of her cabinet.