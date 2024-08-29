Gujarat Rains: Watch as 15-Foot Long Crocodile Shocks Vadodara Residents

Residents of Kamnath Nagar near Fatehgunj in Vadodara woke up to an unusual and alarming sight on Thursday morning—a giant crocodile making its way through the flood waters. The reptile, measuring about 15 feet in length, had waded through the waters from the nearby Vishwamitri River and ended up at the door of a house in the colony.

The presence of the massive crocodile understandably caused a stir among the locals, who quickly alerted the forest department. A team of volunteers promptly arrived at the scene and discovered the crocodile resting right at the doorstep of a home. The situation was tense, as the crocodile was notably aggressive, requiring the volunteers to handle the rescue operation with utmost caution.

Crocodile in the house. Normal monsoons in Vadodara. Hope Vishwamitri water level subsides to 25 soon.pic.twitter.com/0j2KBySa3h — Darshan Pathak (@darshanpathak) August 29, 2024

After an hour of meticulous efforts, the volunteers successfully managed to capture and rescue the crocodile, safely relocating it back to its natural habitat. The drama didn’t end there; another crocodile, this one 11 feet long, was found swimming in the flood waters in the Sama area late on Wednesday night. This crocodile too was safely rescued by the forest department.

A massive 15-foot crocodile was rescued near Narhari hospital in Vadodara as severe flooding continues to disrupt daily life in the region @htTweets pic.twitter.com/4cMw0xBXpX — Maulik Pathak (@MaulikPathak) August 29, 2024

Vadodara has been experiencing heavy rainfall for the past two days, leading to severe flooding in the Vishwamitri River, which is known to be home to nearly 300 crocodiles. As the river overflowed, it brought with it several of these reptiles into the urban localities of the city, posing a significant danger to the residents.

Authorities have been on high alert and are working tirelessly to manage the flood situation and ensure the safety of the city's residents. They are urging the public to stay vigilant and report any sightings of crocodiles immediately to prevent any mishaps.