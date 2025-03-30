Andhra Pradesh Weather: Thunderstorms and Rain Expected from April 3

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather forecast predicting thunderstorms and gusty winds across Coastal Andhra Pradesh (CAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), and Rayalaseema after April 3. The forecast follows reports of above-normal temperatures, with some areas already experiencing highs over 42°C.

According to the IMD report, a weather system is affecting the region, with a trough extending from interior Odisha to the Comorin area, passing through central Chhattisgarh, interior Maharashtra, interior Karnataka, and interior Tamil Nadu at 0.9 km above sea level. Additionally, an upper air cyclonic circulation over central Chhattisgarh is creating atmospheric instability.

The weather conditions are being further influenced by southeasterly and southwesterly winds at lower altitudes over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. This will likely bring thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 km/h to these areas after April 3. As the storms roll in, maximum temperatures are expected to decrease slightly.

From April 3 to April 5, significant weather variations are anticipated in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema. Initially, high temperatures will persist, 2-4°C above normal, with no rainfall expected on April 3. However, isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds will begin on April 4, leading to a slight dip in maximum temperatures. Thunderstorms are expected to continue through April 5.

Several stations across Andhra Pradesh have already reported blistering temperatures, with Kurnool reaching 42.0°C, Nandyal at 41.9°C, and Anantapur at 41.1°C. Other areas such as Kaddapa, Tirupati, and Nellore also recorded high temperatures. Visakhapatnam, however, experienced a more moderate maximum of 34.4°C.