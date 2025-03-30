Included yoga in your life, it is not too late yet: PM Modi

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday underscored the importance of fitness in daily life and praised initiatives like the Fit India Carnival and International Yoga Day, stating that they have not only inspired Indians but also the world.

Addressing the 120th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi lauded the participants of the Khelo India Para Games, emphasising their dedication and passion.

"We will now talk about adding wings to your zeal… About displaying passion despite challenges. In the Khelo India Para Games that concluded a few days ago, the players once again surprised everyone with their dedication and talent. This time, more players participated in these games than earlier. This shows how popular Para Sports is becoming. I congratulate all the players participating in the Khelo India Para Games for their sterling efforts," he said.

He extended best wishes to Haryana, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh for securing the first, second, and third positions, respectively, and highlighted that differently-abled players set 18 national records, 12 of which were achieved by women athletes.

PM Modi read out a letter from Arm wrestler Joby Mathew, who won a gold medal in this year's Khelo India Para Games. Mathew wrote, "Winning a medal is very special, but the struggle is not limited to just standing on the podium. We fight a battle every day. Life tests us in many ways… very few people understand our struggle. Despite this, we move forward with courage. We work towards fulfilling our dreams. We believe that we are no less than anyone else."

Acknowledging Mathew's resilience, PM Modi responded, "Great! Joby Mathew, you have written an amazing, wonderful letter. Thank you for this letter. I want to tell Joby Mathew and all our differently-abled friends that your efforts are a great inspiration for us."

He also praised the Fit India Carnival, organised in Delhi for the first time, as an "innovative idea."

"About 25,000 people from different fields participated in it. All of them had the same goal - to stay fit and spread awareness about fitness. People involved in this event got information related to their health as well as nutrition. I urge you to organise such carnivals in your area as well. MY-Bharat can be of great help to you in this initiative," he added.

PM Modi pointed out how India's indigenous games are gaining recognition in popular culture, citing rapper Hanumankind's song 'Run It Up'.

"Our traditional Martial Arts like Kalaripayattu, Gatka, and Thang-Ta have been included in it. I congratulate Hanumankind that due to his efforts, people of the world are getting to know about our traditional Martial Arts," he said.

Speaking about the role of fitness in modern life, he noted, "Count of the number of steps taken in a day, count of the number of calories eaten in a day, count of the number of calories burnt… amidst all these counts, another countdown is about to begin. The countdown to International Yoga Day. Now, less than 100 days are left for Yoga Day. If you have not yet included yoga in your life, do it now… it is not too late yet."

Recalling the first International Yoga Day on June 21, 2015, he described it as a "grand festival of yoga" that has grown in significance over the years. "Yoga is a priceless gift from India to humanity. It is going to be very useful for the future generation," he stated.

He revealed that the theme for Yoga Day 2025 is 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health', symbolising a commitment to global well-being through yoga.

"It is a matter of pride for all of us that today, curiosity about our yoga and traditional medicine is rising all over the world. A large number of youth are adopting yoga and Ayurveda as an excellent medium for wellness," he said.

Highlighting the global acceptance of Ayurveda, PM Modi shared an example from Chile, where Ayurveda is gaining rapid popularity.

"Last year, during my visit to Brazil, I met the President of Chile. We had a lot of discussions about the popularity of Ayurveda. I have come to know about a team named Somos India. In Spanish, it means, 'We are India'."

"This team has been promoting yoga and Ayurveda for almost a decade. Their focus is on treatment as well as educational programmes. They are also getting information related to Yoga and Ayurveda translated into Spanish. If we talk about last year alone, about 9,000 people participated in their myriad events and courses. I congratulate all the people associated with this team for their efforts," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.