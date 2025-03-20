Telangana Rains Prediction from IMD: Weather to Cool Down from March 23

Telangana is set to experience some relief from the scorching heat, with temperatures expected to drop slightly in the coming days. After prolonged heatwave conditions, the weather is improving, bringing some comfort to residents across the state.

According to an IMD-Hyderabad forecast, the city is currently experiencing a minimum temperature of 32°C, with partly cloudy skies. The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 36°C for the next two days. In other districts, temperatures on Thursday were between 25°C and 28°C. Ramagundam recorded a maximum temperature of 26.6°C, while Adilabad saw a high of 27.8°C. Nizamabad's temperature was 26.2°C, and Khammam reached 28.4°C. Hanamkonda experienced a cooler 24.5°C, while Medak saw 25.2°C.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for March 23, warning of rain and thunderstorms, along with lightning, gusty winds (40-50 km/h), and hailstorms in various districts of the state. This weather pattern is expected to provide relief from the ongoing summer conditions.

The IMD forecast mentions that dry weather is likely to continue in the state, with no significant changes in maximum temperatures for the next two days. However, temperatures are expected to slightly decrease in the following three days. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are expected in districts like Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, and others, with isolated intense storms predicted in the coming days.