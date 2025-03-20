Two Maoists gunned down, one jawan dies in Chhattisgarh operation

Bhopal, March 20 (IANS) In a significant operation along the Dantewada-Bijapur border in Chhattisgarh, security forces have gunned down two Maoists.

Tragically, the operation also claimed the life of a brave District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan.

Another operation is going on in the Narayanpur-Dantewada border. A well-placed police source confirmed the report and told IANS over the phone that two operations are simultaneously going on, one on the Dantewada-Bijapur border and the other at the Narayanpur-Dantewada border.

On the Dantewada-Bijapur border, two Maoists have been killed while one DRG jawan was martyred. The firing is going on from both sides.

While in the other operation, two soldiers received injuries in an IED blast.

The forces have entered deep into the Maoist stronghold, engaging in intense crossfire.

Early indications point to substantial losses on the Maoist side.

Meanwhile, two soldiers who sustained injuries from an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) explosion in the Thulthuli region near the Narayanpur-Dantewada border have been admitted to hospital. Both are reported to be in stable condition. The details, the source further said, are yet not known but one injured is a jawan while the other injured person is a DSP (deputy superintendent of police) rank official.

The search operation in the area continues unabated.

Acting on intelligence input regarding the presence of a large number of Maoists in the Gangaloor region, the police initiated a joint operation along the Dantewada-Bijapur border.

On Wednesday, troops had already encircled the Andri area, and by Thursday morning, clashes with the Maoists had erupted, the source said.

Bijapur and Narayanpur Superintendents of Police (SPs) are engaged in the operation.

A clear picture will emerge only after the conclusion of the operation.

The source further added that reinforcements have been dispatched from Hiroli, till the operation remains active.

This comes a month after a massive operation on the Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra border, where forces of over 1,000 soldiers eliminated 31 Naxalites in the Indravati National Park area of Bijapur. All 31 bodies were recovered. That encounter also saw the martyrdom of one DRG and one STF soldier, while two others were injured and later airlifted to Raipur for treatment.

