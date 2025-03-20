SC Collegium recommends extension of 3 judges' term in Chhattisgarh HC

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna, has recommended the extension of the term of three additional judges of the Chhattisgarh High Court for a year.

“The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 19th March 2025 has resolved to recommend that S/Shri Justices (i) Sachin Singh Rajput, (ii) Radhakishan Agrawal, and (iii) Sanjay Kumar Jaiswal, be appointed as Additional Judges of High Court of Chhattisgarh for a fresh term of one year,” said a statement uploaded on the official website of the apex court on Thursday.

In a separate statement, the SC Collegium approved the proposal for the appointment of Justices Sumeet Goel, Sudeepti Sharma, and Kirti Singh as permanent judges in the Punjab & Haryana High Court.

The Chief Justice and Judges of the High Courts are to be appointed by the President under clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution. Additional Judges can be appointed by the President under clause (1) of Article 224 of the Constitution.

The Chief Justice, while sending his recommendation for appointing an additional Judge as a permanent Judge, must, along with his recommendation, furnish statistics of month-wise disposal of cases and judgments rendered by the judge concerned as well as the number of cases reported in the Law Journal duly certified by them.

The information would also be furnished regarding the total number of working days, the number of days they actually attended the court and the days of their absence during the period for which the disposal statistics are sent.

As per the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) regulating the appointment of HC judges, the Chief Justice of the High Court should not make a recommendation for the appointment of an additional Judge when a vacancy for a permanent Judge is available.

