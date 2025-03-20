International Sparrow Day: Varanasi man builds sparrow colony to protect declining population

Varanasi, March 20 (IANS) On International Sparrow Day, Atul Pandey, a resident of Kakkarmatta in Varanasi, is leading a campaign to protect the birds.

Under the banner of the "Vyagr Foundation," Atul has established a Sparrow Colony as part of his efforts to save the species whose population is increasingly declining. This initiative aims to provide a safe haven for sparrows, where they can live in large numbers.

The Vyagr Foundation, led by Atul Pandey, is not only focused on raising awareness about sparrow conservation but also directly helping the birds.

As part of this effort, the foundation distributes wooden birdhouses and earthen pots as gifts during events like birthdays, weddings, and even death rituals. The goal is to encourage people to contribute to sparrow conservation by placing these nests in their homes and spreading the message of saving sparrows.

Speaking to IANS, Atul Pandey shared his motivation for the project: "I am the founder of Vyagr Foundation. I am originally from Deoria, and during my childhood, I remember the chirping of sparrows filling the air in our village. However, as urbanisation has spread, especially in cities with concrete jungles, we rarely hear sparrows anymore. This is a matter of concern for us, and that’s why we initiated this project to protect sparrows."

"We began by distributing wooden birdhouses and earthen pots across the country and even abroad. These are being given free of cost on various occasions, such as birthdays, anniversaries, and even during mourning ceremonies. We aim to increase awareness and give people the tools to help sparrows thrive," he told IANS.

Atul also discussed the formation of the Sparrow Colony, now celebrating its 10th anniversary.

"The Sparrow Colony was established before the Vyagr Foundation was officially founded in 2018, and we are now marking its 10th anniversary. We have created a safe environment for the sparrows here, with small houses, a netted area for them to fly and play in, and cleaning facilities. To make the environment more eco-friendly, we have developed an oxygen park with neem, peepal, and bamboo plants, which are highly oxygenated and beneficial for the birds."

Atul’s initiative is being praised for its unique approach to sparrow conservation, especially in urban areas where the population of these small birds has been rapidly declining. His efforts are reaching far and wide, with people across the country and even abroad now becoming aware of the importance of saving sparrows.

Another member of the foundation, Jayant Singh, commended Atul Pandey's work, saying, "The attempt to spread awareness for the protection of sparrows is admirable. He has created nests and environments in many places, giving sparrows a chance to grow and thrive. His contribution to sparrow conservation is significant, and his efforts are spreading awareness to distant places about preserving these birds."

With ongoing efforts and a growing community, the Vyagr Foundation is making strides in sparrow conservation, fostering a more bird-friendly environment, and encouraging future generations to join the cause.

