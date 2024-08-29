Hema report fallout: CPI(M) shields actor-turned-legislator Mukesh in ‘rape’ case

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 29 (IANS) With the demand for the resignation of actor-turned-politician CPI(M) legislator Mukesh growing, the party has decided to stand by him, citing examples of two sitting Congress MLAs facing cases of rape, who did not resign.

According to sources, Mukesh has spoken to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and stated that he has done no wrong and the complainant had in the past blackmailed him.

Veteran CPI(M) leader and ruling Left Democratic Front convener E.P.Jayarajan on Thursday told the media persons that those who have done wrong will not be shielded. But when he was asked about Mukesh's resignation, he was evasive in his answers.

“... there are two sitting Congress legislators caught in similar (rape) cases and what has happened in those cases. Did they resign?” asked Jayarajan.

“You should appreciate the manner in which the present Left government has approached the issue. See the police also have done their job by registering cases based on the complaints. Just wait and watch as no wrongdoer will be protected,” added the CPI(M) leader.

On Wednesday late evening based on a complaint from a former actress that she faced sexual misconduct from actors -- Mukesh, Jayasurya, Maniyan Pillai Raju, Edavela Babu, two production staff -- Noble and Vichu -- and a Congress activist and a lawyer V.S. Chandrasekheran, the police at various stations registered cases against these personalities.

Mukesh has gone incommunicado and was not found in his home here or his hometown in Kollam.

This case against these seven personalities, according to the complainant, who gave her statements to the special police team, has been recorded. The female IPS officer, who is leading the probe team, said they would be examining her statement in detail.

It was after this lengthy statement-taking procedure that the cases were registered at police station limits where the exploitation took place.

Ever since the Hema Committee report was published last week, after nearly five years of gathering dust at the office of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The report was published after the Chief Information Commissioner directed to censor sensitive information and the government went a step forward and deleted even more, which came under huge attack from the Congress-led opposition.

Even though the names were blanked, trouble broke out after a former actress openly came out in the open and named the seven people, including Mukesh, which led to the demand for his resignation.

Former State Health Minister and CPI(M) legislator and Lok Sabha member P.K. Sreemathi was caught on the backfoot when a TV channel showed a 2017 footage soon after the Congress legislator, M. Vincent was arrested on a complaint of rape. Sreemathi had vociferously demanded his immediate resignation as legislator then.

On Thursday when a direct question was put to her, recalling her 2017 statement, she said today she is not in a position to give a direct answer whether Mukesh should resign as a legislator or not.

“You should understand... it is the present Left government which has decided to constitute a special team to probe into all the cases,” said Sreemathi.

Meanwhile, the CPI -- the second biggest ally in the Vijayan-led state government -- is meeting later in the day to discuss the issue. Top leaders of the party like Annie Raja have demanded Mukesh should quit as a legislator.

