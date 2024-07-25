Gold Prices Fall Again: Check Latest Gold Prices

Once again, gold prices declined majorly, though it is one of the precious metals that plays a role in a safe investment. The price of 10 Grams of 24-carat gold drops Rs 1,040, making it Rs. 69,820. The price of 10 Grams of 22-carat gold is reduced by Rs. 950 grams, becoming Rs. 64,000. Not just precious metal gold, but the prices of silver dropped by Rs. 3000, making it Rs. 89,000 per kilogram.

This decline follows the Central Government's announcement of reduced customs duties on gold and silver, contributing to the drop in their prices.

