Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad and Chennai: Check 18, 22, and 24 Carat Prices for April 7th

With the U.S. dollar value sliding along with President Donald Trump's tariff announcements and gold prices hitting an all-time high recently, the rates crashed over the weekend in most Indian cities. This comes as a slight relief to buyers amidst a surge in prices. Gold rates have further declined by Rs1 per gram in the market today.

Let's check out the gold prices in cities like Hyderabad and Chennai.

Gold price in Hyderabad today: The 18-carat gold per gram in Hyderabad today is Rs. 6,798. It was Rs. 6,799 yesterday.

The price of 22-carat gold per gram in Hyderabad today is Rs. 8,309. The same price stood at Rs. 8,310 yesterday. The average 22-carat gold rate in the city in the last 10 days is Rs. 8,405.40.

Coming to 24-carat gold, the price per gram today in Hyderabad is Rs.9,065. It was Rs. 9,066 yesterday. The average 24-carat gold rate in the city in the last 10 days is Rs. 9,169.80.

Gold price in Chennai today: The price of 18-carat gold per gram in Chennai is Rs.6,844. It was Rs. 6,845 yesterday.

The price of 22-carat gold per gram in the city is Rs.8,309. The price stood at Rs. 8,310 yesterday. The average 22-carat gold rate in Chennai in the last 10 days is Rs. 8,405.40.

Coming to 24-carat gold, the price in Chennai today is Rs. 9,065. It was Rs. 9,066 yesterday. The average 10-day price of 24-carat gold has been Rs.9,066. Rs.9,169.80.