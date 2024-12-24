December 25: Heavy rains on Christmas Day holiday in Tamil Nadu and AP

With a well-marked low-pressure area lingering over the Bay of Bengal, Tamil Nadu is getting prepared for heavy rains on Christmas day. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city and a few parts of the state are going to experience light to moderate rain on Tuesday; bloggers are predicting rain activity to begin around Wednesday.

In preparation for heavy rains, schools in Chennai have declared tomorrow as a holiday, December 25. The decision is said to please the students who have been eager for an extended Christmas break. Though tomorrow is a festival holiday, the IMD has given an alert that there will be high chances of heavy rains in various parts of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning in some parts of the city and suburbs on Tuesday. The sky will be partly cloudy, while the temperature will range from 23C to 24C.

The rain is not confined to Tamil Nadu alone. It is likely that light to moderate intensity rains with thunderstorms and lightning in several other states, including Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, and Karaikal, may occur on Tuesday. The interior of Tamil Nadu may see mist or haze during the early morning hours.

That system, which had earlier given Chennai a miss and instead tracked into Andhra Pradesh, is now heading south to be hovering off north Tamil Nadu. With this well-marked low-pressure area expected to bring the monsoon rains back into the city and various parts of the state, residents must be prepared for heavy rain on Christmas Day.

