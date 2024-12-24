Raghunandan Rao Calls Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case "Small Issue" as Allu Arjun Appears Before Police

Allu Arjun arrived at the police station today to appear for questioning regarding the stampede incident at Sandhya Theatre. The stampede occurred during the premiere of Pushpa-2, where a woman named Revathi tragically died, and her son was injured.

BJP leader Raghunandan Rao spoke about the case, calling it "a small issue" and questioned the role of both the police and the actor in the incident. He emphasized that instead of focusing on who failed, such as the theatre authorities or the police, the focus should be on the real issue. He further requested that the police should not take strict action against anyone, as the court had already granted Allu Arjun 30 days of bail.

The case has been under investigation, and Allu Arjun, who was arrested and released on bail earlier, is once again being questioned by the police to clarify his role in the incident. The police are expected to probe the events that led to the stampede on December 4th.