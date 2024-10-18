Bank Holiday on October 19 or Not?

If you're planning to visit your bank this month, make sure to check the holidays first. Banks are closed on Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays, and some special days.

This Saturday, October 19th, banks will remain open as it falls on the third Saturday of the month. According to RBI regulations, the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of some months are working days, unless notified otherwise.

In general, banks follow a standard holiday schedule, which includes Sundays and specific Saturdays. However, it is always best to verify the holiday dates with your bank to ensure smooth transactions.

The following are the upcoming bank holidays in October:

Accession Day - October 26 (Banks closed in Jammu and Srinagar)

Diwali (Deepavali)/Kali Puja/Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday/Naraka Chaturdashi -October 31(Banks closed in most states, except Tripura, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Manipur, and Meghalaya)

