Gujaratis to spend 500 Crore for Diwali Holidays Trips

Gujaratis are projected to spend around Rs 500 crore on tours this year, with many starting to book their trips up to three months in advance. In fact, inquiries and bookings for Diwali vacations in Gujarat began as early as June.

Travel demand has surged to such an extent that ticket reservations are facing long waitlists, with over 500 waitlists reported by the Railways alone.

The tourism sector, which witnessed a decline during the COVID-19 pandemic between 2020 and 2022 due to health concerns, has been steadily recovering over the past two years. A growing preference for cooler weather vacations over summer trips has further fueled this resurgence.

Also read: Is Karwa Chauth on October 20 or 21?

Industry experts noted that Gujaratis spent ₹400 crore on summer travel, and spending is expected to rise to ₹500 crore this winter. Wealthier travelers continue to prefer international destinations like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand (Krabi, Phuket), Vietnam, and Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, the Maldives has witnessed a decline in Indian tourists due to ongoing diplomatic tensions.

The increased availability of direct flights is driving demand for international travel. For instance, there are now at least 14 direct flights to Dubai and nine to Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Bali.

Domestically, popular destinations include Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Kashmir, the Northeast, and Himachal Pradesh, which have seen significant inquiries this season.

Also Read: GSTRC announces 8,340 extra bus trips to cater to Diwali rush