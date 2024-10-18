The eagerly awaited Karwa Chauth festival is just around the corner, and married women across India are gearing up for this special day. But have you wondered, is Karwa Chauth on October 20 or 21?

Karwa Chauth falls on October 20, 2024. However, the Chaturthi Tithi, which marks the festival, begins on October 20 at 6:46 PM and ends on October 21 at 4:16 PM. The festival is still celebrated on October 20. The overlapping dates might confuse, but traditionally, Karwa Chauth is observed on the same day across India.

The difference lies in the Hindu calendars used in various regions. The Purnimanta calendar places Karwa Chauth in the month of Kartik, while the Amanta calendar places it in Ashwin.

Timings:

Karwa Chauth: October 20, 2024

Puja Muhurat: 5:46 PM to 7:02 PM

Upavasa Time: 6:25 AM to 7:54 PM

