Game Changer: Ram Charan-Kiara Advani's Duet Song Costs Rs 20 Crore?

Director Shankar's upcoming film, "Game Changer," starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, is generating immense buzz. The big-budget movie, set to release on January 10, 2025, in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, has sparked excitement among fans.

A recent report has taken social media by storm that Shankar spent a staggering Rs 20 crore on a single song featuring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. Known for his extravagant song productions, Shankar has outdone himself this time.

The song, filmed in stunning locations, promises to be a visual treat. Shankar's expertise in crafting mesmerizing settings and costumes will undoubtedly leave audiences in awe.

"Game Changer" is produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations and Zee Studios banners. With Shankar Ram Charan and Kiara Advani leading the cast, expectations are running high.

