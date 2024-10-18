Prabhas Birthday Bash: Special Screenings, Re-Releases & More

Prabhas' 45th Birthday: A Grand Week-Long Celebration Awaited by Fans

The nation's darling, Prabhas, is all set to turn 45 on October 23rd, and his fans are leaving no stone unturned to make this birthday memorable. The celebrations will commence four days prior, promising an exciting week ahead.

To kick-start the festivities, special screenings of Prabhas' upcoming film, Salaar: Part 1—Ceasefire, will be held on October 19th and 20th at RTC X Roads. The response to bookings has been phenomenal, indicating the immense enthusiasm.

Nostalgic re-releases are also lined up. Mr. Perfect will re-release on October 22nd, giving family audiences another chance to relive the magic on the big screen. Additionally, Prabhas' debut film, Eeshwar, will make a comeback to theaters on his birthday, allowing fans to witness his early work.

Rebel, another Prabhas starrer, will hit theaters for the fifth time, solidifying his position as one of Telugu cinema's biggest stars.

To further amplify the celebrations, Maruthi's directorial, The Raja Saab, will unveil its glimpse on Prabhas' birthday. Team Salaar and Team Kalki might extend wishes without releasing new content. Fans eagerly await updates from Prabhas' next project, helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi.

With special screenings, re-releases, and new updates, Prabhas' 45th birthday will be a week-long celebration. Fans are in for a treat, and this grand festivities will reinforce Prabhas' status as the nation's beloved star.

