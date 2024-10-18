Samantha's Memory Loss due to Myositis disease

Samantha Opens Up About Her Battle with Myositis

Tollywood actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shared her harrowing experience with Myositis, a rare autoimmune disorder that affects muscle strength and mobility.

In a promotional interview for her upcoming film "Seetalade", Samantha revealed that she faced severe memory loss and cognitive impairment due to the condition.

"I forgot everything at one point, it was like I had lost my mind. I faced immense struggles, and it was tough," Samantha shared.

She expressed gratitude to her producers for waiting for her recovery, allowing her to return to the sets.

"Nobody took me to the hospital, and nobody asked about my health. Now, I think about it and realize how fortunate I am to have made it back," Samantha said.

Samantha's courage in speaking out about her health struggles has inspired fans and sparked conversations about autoimmune disorders and mental health.

About Myositis

Myositis is a chronic condition characterized by muscle inflammation and weakness. Symptoms include muscle pain, fatigue, and difficulty swallowing.

Early diagnosis and treatment are crucial for managing the condition.

Samantha's story serves as a reminder of the importance of prioritizing health and seeking support during challenging times.

