Sankranthi 2025: Telugu Cinema's Biggest Battle Begins

Finally, it is Sankranti time and Telugu Cinema has got a grip on the thrill of its release. For yet another year, a new crop of big films by the top glamour personalities of the film industry is lining up to be released during this festive season to bank on the holiday mood.

Venkatesh's coming for Sankranti under the banner of Anil Ravipudi, Shirish and Dil Raju promises action as well as drama.

Ravi Teja has two films, one of which is Eagle as it has been shifted to February, and he is getting ready with another film during Sankranti, which is directed by Bhanu Bogavarapu.

Again, Ram Charan stars in a big-budget film, Game Changer with Shankar. The film which was initially scheduled for Christmas 2024 has been postponed to Sankranti 2025.

Along with them, other small films like "Mahendragiri Warahi" starring Sumanth and Brahmanandam will also be competing to make some noise.

Chiranjeevi's "Vishwambhara" was originally slated for release on 10 January 2025 but has now been pushed to an unknown date.

It is going to be a bitter battle for the Sankranti 2025 box office. Which films will come out victorious? Only time can say.

