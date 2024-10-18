J&K Lt Governor assigns portfolios to ministers

Srinagar, Oct 18 (IANS) On the recommendations of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Jammu & Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has assigned portfolios to five ministers of the Union Territory.

An order issued from Raj Bhavan, Srinagar said: “In pursuance of Rule 4 (2) of the Transaction of Business of the Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Rules, 2019, LG Sinha assigned the charge to various ministers."

Surinder Kumar Choudhary, Deputy Chief Minister, will handle Public Works (R&B), Industries & Commerce, Mining, Labour & Employment, and Skill Development.

Sakeena Masood Itoo will manage Health & Medical Education, School Education, Higher Education, and Social Welfare.

Javed Ahmed Rana is assigned Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment, and Tribal Affairs.

Javid Ahmad Dar will oversee Agriculture Production, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Cooperative, and Election.

Satish Sharma will be responsible for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Transport, Science & Technology, Information Technology, Youth Services & Sports, and ARI & Training.

“Any remaining departments not assigned to these ministers will continue to be managed by the Chief Minister,” the order said.

J&K Cabinet has passed a resolution urging the Central government to restore statehood and the draft of the resolution will be carried by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to be given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a day or two, official sources said.

Speaking to reporters, Farooq’s Abdullah said that the restoration of statehood is the top priority of the elected government in J&K. He also said that the Supreme Court has agreed to hear a petition seeking restoration of statehood to J&K within two months.

He added that the VIP culture of sirens causing inconvenience to the common man has ended in J&K with the elected government coming to power. “There are no VIPs. Everybody is equal”, he told shopkeepers in city centre Lal Chowk during his visit.

