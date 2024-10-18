Tamannaah Bhatia Questioned by ED in Money Laundering Case

Tamannaah Bhatia Questioned by ED in Rs. 455 Cr Money Laundering Case

In a significant development, actor Tamannaah Bhatia was summoned and questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Guwahati, Assam, in connection with a Rs. 455 crore money laundering case involving the HPZ Token scam.

Background of the Case

The ED initiated the investigation based on an FIR registered by Nagaland's Cyber Crime Police Station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860, and the Information Technology Act, 2000. The case pertains to the duping of gullible investors through promises of astronomical returns on investments in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency mining.

Tamannaah's Involvement

Bhatia was questioned regarding her appearance at an event promoting HPZ Token, for which she allegedly received payment. Although she is not an accused in the case, her statement was recorded for over two hours by the ED.

Modus Operandi of the Scam

According to the ED, the scammers lured victims into investing in the company with promises of doubling their investment through the HPZ Token app, online gaming, and betting websites. The agency has been probing the financial transactions and money laundering aspects of the case.

ED's Investigation

The ED has been investigating the HPZ Token case, which involves multiple accused and several shell companies. The agency has already frozen bank accounts and cryptocurrencies worth crores in connection with the scam.

Tamannaah's Response

While Bhatia's team has not issued an official statement, sources close to the actor suggest that she cooperated fully with the ED and provided necessary information.

Implications

The questioning of Tamannaah Bhatia highlights the ED's efforts to uncover celebrity endorsements and potential links to financial scams. This development serves as a reminder of the importance of due diligence and caution when investing in cryptocurrency and other financial schemes.

