October 19: Heavy rains to continue in Tamil Nadu; holiday for schools, colleges?

Tamil Nadu state has been witnessing heavy rains for a few days that caused chaos in everyone's lives. Due to the low-pressure depressions in the Bay of Bengal, the state has been experiencing downpours in major parts.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy rainfall in northern Tamil Nadu, along with the southern states of Karnataka and Kerala, prompting state governments to declare holidays for schools. Chennai and adjoining districts, initially under a red alert, have been downgraded to an orange alert.

Considering the government's advice, schools, colleges and other educational institutions are closed today, October 18. Parents are requesting the school authorities to declare a holiday tomorrow, October 19 if the situation continues for the safety of the students. The government to make necessary decisions by considering the situation area-wise.

Also read: "I Forgot Everything": Samantha Opens Up About Health Struggles