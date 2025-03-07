SC grants interim bail to Abbas Ansari in gangster Act case

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Friday released Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) legislator Abbas Ansari on interim bail in an extortion case filed under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters Act last year.

The apex court barred the son of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari from leaving the state without the trial court’s permission.

Fixing the next hearing after six weeks, the apex court directed UP Police to keep an eye on the legislator and file a status report on his conduct during his bail period.

Besides strict monitoring of Abbas Ansari’s activities, the apex court barred him from commenting in public about the ongoing cases against him.

The apex court also told him to stay at his official residence in Lucknow during the bail period and told him to seek approval from the trial court and the district administration before visiting his constituency, Mau Sadar.

The MLA was named in an FIR on August 31, 2024, at Kotwali Karvi Police Station in Chitrakoot district under Section 2, 3 of UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986.

Others named in the FIR included Faraz Khan, Niyaz Ansari, Navneet Sachan and Shahbaz Alam Khan. They were accused of extortion and assault.

On January 31, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and N. Kotiswar Singh issued notice to Uttar Pradesh Police on the legislator’s bail plea.

Appearing for Ansari, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal earlier questioned the FIR registered against him, claiming that it was based on some allegations.

His father and former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Mukhtar Ansari died on March 28, 2024, at the Rani Durgavati Medical College in Uttar Pradesh's Banda after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Last month, the apex court directed the Uttar Pradesh authorities to provide medical and magisterial inquiry reports on the death of jailed gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari on March 28, 2024.

A bench comprising Justices Hrishikesh Roy and S.V.N. Bhatti took note of the submissions of senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Mukhtar’s other son Umar Ansari.

Umar Ansari said the medical and judicial inquiry reports pertaining to his father's death were not furnished by the state government.

