Maha govt planning listing of state-run power distribution company: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that the government is considering listing the state-run power distribution company Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MahaVitaran) on the stock market.

CM Fadnavis further claimed that if this happens, MahaVitaran will become the first electricity distribution company in the country to be listed on the stock exchange.

In his reply to the debate on the Governor’s Address in the Maharashtra Assembly, the chief minister said that by 2030 nearly 52 per cent of the state’s power will come from renewable energy.

The Chief Minister said that the rates are being reduced by 17 per cent for consumers using 100 to 300 units of electricity per month in the state.

Due to this, 95 per cent of the household consumers will get the direct benefit of the reduction in electricity rates.

If the consumers install smart meters, they will get a 10 per cent discount on the electricity used during the day.

Prepaid meters have been made optional and the option of postpaid meters will be available to the consumers.

Along with the development of the energy sector, the government is also solving the problems of farmers.

There is a plan to gradually pay off the outstanding electricity bills of farmers worth Rs 75,000 crore, he said.

CM Fadnavis said free electricity has been made available to 1.30 lakh homes through the 'Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme’ adding that the government has given more than Rs 1,000 crore as subsidy to these customers.

CM Fadnavis claimed that the state has gained first position across the country due to this effective implementation.

“Under this scheme, consumers who use up to 300 units of electricity will get free electricity, and if they generate excess electricity, the government will buy it. Due to this, consumers will be free from the worries of paying electricity bills,” he said.

CM Fadnavis said that solar panels will be installed directly in 20 lakh houses to be built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Therefore, these houses will not have to pay electricity bills. This step will be important towards generating clean energy and creating self-reliance.

Along with this, the state government has decided to bring a new scheme on the lines of the Centre.

“Nearly 70 per cent of domestic consumers in the state (about 1.5 crore families) use 0 to 100 units of electricity per month. Under the new scheme, these families will be able to install solar panels on their houses and will become completely free from electricity bills,” he added.

“Maharashtra is a leading state in all sectors in the country. From industry to agriculture, service sector and health facilities, the state is a leader. Maharashtra has the highest level of infrastructure development in the country. Maharashtra, which is second to none in any field, will be made a better state,” expressed the chief minister.

CM Fadnavis hoped that the Opposition would cooperate with the government in providing good governance.

The chief minister reiterated that the Rs 86,000 crore Nagpur to Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway will be constructed and assured that the government is open to addressing issues raised by farmers and political parties.

“This Expressway will start from Sevagram in Wardha district. This Expressway, which passes through 12 districts of the state, will connect all the pilgrimage sites. The construction of the Expressway will accelerate the development of the districts of Marathwada. Also, this Expressway will be important for connecting South Maharashtra and Konkan with Central India. Farmers were opposed to this Expressway in some areas. However, farmers in Kolhapur district have given their consent for the acquisition of land for it. In addition, a 100-km road will be constructed from Nashik to Vadhvan to provide good 'connectivity' to the country's largest Vadhavan port,” he said.

Moreover, the chief minister said the ambitious Nar-Par-Girna river linking project will greatly benefit thousands of farmers in Nashik and Jalgaon districts.

This project is the second-largest river linking project in the state and will bring 49,516 hectares of land under irrigation.

This will especially benefit many parts of Jalgaon district including Kalvan, Deola and Malegaon.

Also, 31 new dams will be constructed under the Wainganga to Nalganga river linking project and a 426-km-long canal will be constructed.

“This river linking project will change the picture of Vidarbha and after the project is completed, there will be no drought in Vidarbha. The tender process for these projects will be launched soon, and the government is committed to making water available for irrigation to farmers,” he said.

