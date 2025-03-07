Madhya Pradesh first state to get 1st tranche of Central support from Budget: CM Yadav

Bhopal, March 7 (IANS) While lauding efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said that Madhya Pradesh is the first state that received first tranche of Central grant from the recently passed Union Budget.

This grant of more than Rs 100 crore will be used in at a fast pace to construct a new international convention centre which is an annexe to the existing Kushabhau Convention Center in Bhopal.

“We have performed Bhoomi Pujan (ground-breaking ceremony) of the building to cherish the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said the Chief Minister after performing Bhoomi Pujan of the project in Bhopal on Friday.

The existing convention was completed in 27 years during 1909 and 1936 but the new convention centre must be completed in maximum two years, and the architect of the building must sync with the existing building of historic period, he urged the officials present on the occasion.

“This convention centre will provide podium and other facilities not only to Global Investors Summit but other conventions of international level,” Mohan Yadav, who was also the chairman of MP Tourism Corporation during 2010-2014, said.

The Corporation – an arm of the state tourism department is prime entity to construct the new convention centre.

The convention centre promises to be a state-of-the-art facility, boasting an auditorium with a seating capacity for over 2,000 people, along with lodging and boarding accommodations, Sheoshekhar Shukla, principal secretary of the state tourism department, said.

“It will also have accommodation facility for very important persons like Prime Minister, President and other similar dignitaries. This convention center will have five suits too,” he said.

The convention centre will also have dining facilities for at least 4,000 people.

It will be completed by 2026.

The centre will also feature a media hub, business center, range of restaurants, dining halls, galleries, banquet spaces, exhibition halls, and all the essential amenities needed for a world-class convention venue.

This ambitious project aims to elevate Bhopal as a premier destination for MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) tourism. Back in 2022, the Union Tourism Ministry introduced the National Strategy for MICE Industry to position India as a preferred spot for hosting conventions, meetings, and exhibitions by both domestic and International businesses.

Madhya Pradesh has an international convention center in Indore named as Brilliant Convention Center. Currently, Minto Hall, now known as Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Center, can accommodate only 800 people and features a restaurant but lacks delegate accommodation.

Minto hall was constructed with an investment of Rs 3 lakh then.

