Gujarat: Artist Dharmilaben Ahir turns role model, gives employment to 90 women

Kutch (Gujarat), March 7 (IANS) Dharmilaben Ahir, a resident of Kotai village in Gujarat’s Kutch district, has given a new direction to the traditional Bharat Kaam (embroidery work) art, showcasing women empowerment ahead of International Women's Day. By transforming the art into a form of painting, she has not only become self-reliant but has also provided employment to 90 other women.

While talking to IANS, Artist Dharmilaben Ahir said, "Ahir embroidery is traditional. I started learning it when I was 5 years old. In our community, girls learn this work from childhood, initially on their clothes and then on designs for their homes, like making torans. I learned this craft when I was 5 years old from my grandmother and maternal grandmother..."

Kutch, which is very famous for its art, has also spread the Kutchi art abroad today. Dharmilaben is also known abroad for her artwork.

She said that she took up the artwork as a challenge when a painter refused to teach her the Bharat Kaam.

“A painter came to our village and I asked him to teach me this work, but he refused. This thing hurt me a lot and I decided that I would make my work like a painting and I did the same,” Dharmilaben told IANS.

Explaining the process of Ahir embroidery, she said, “First of all, we make different designs on the cloth. Then we make it with threads.”

Talking about the cost, Dharmilaben told IANS, “Well if we talk about the price, everyone's price is different. In the beginning, it is Rs 10,000-15,000 and later it becomes 50,000-60,000.”

She further said that her artworks have been sold in Kutch a lot and also have reached abroad, like London.

The art of embroidery has been prevalent in the Ahir community for years and women have been using the income from this work to support their families.

Dharmilaben studied only till the seventh grade, but she has given a new direction to Ahir Bharat Kaam with her hard work, confidence and dedication. She also made a painting of the Great Indian Bustard bird, which is on the verge of extinction in Kutch, with Ahir Bharat Kam. It took her 4 to 6 months to make it. She has also received a prize of Rs 2.5 lakh for this work.

Dharmilaben has not only moved ahead by keeping her morale high but has also provided employment to women from her village and nearby areas, in which she has employed about 90 women and the women are earning Rs 10,000 to 15,000 per month.

She was also selected for the national award.

