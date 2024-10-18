Salman Khan Gets Death Threat from Bishnoi Gang; 5 Crore Demanded

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has again received threats from the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Further to a jarring twist, the gang has now demanded ₹5 crores to spare Salman's life.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang, behind last month's murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, has been nurturing a grudge against Salman since 1999 when the actor was accused of participating in the infamous blackbuck poaching case.

Through the years, Salman received many threats from the gang, and one of them was a mysterious letter found near his residence in Bandra in 2022. In 2023, the gang sent a direct email to Salman, which increased tensions.

Recently, two men tried to enter Salman's farmhouse and tightened security. After the murder of Baba Siddique, the police have kept Salman on high alert so that no ill can befall him.

The latest demand of ₹5 crore leaves Salman's team walking around in circles. The WhatsApp message that contains the threat is currently being probed by Mumbai Traffic Police.

