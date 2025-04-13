People dragged out of their homes and killed: UP CM on Murshidabad violence (Lead)

Lucknow, April 13 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday attacked the Opposition parties for resisting the amendments in the Waqf law and accused them of misleading and misguiding the public with fake claims.

He expressed grave concern over Murshidabad violence and stated that violence was being instigated in the name of Waqf law.

“Three Hindus were brutally murdered in Murshidabad; they were dragged out of their homes,” said CM Yogi, while lambasting Mamata administration for the breakdown of law and order.

The UP CM also hit out at the Opposition parties, including the Congress and Samajwadi Party, for keeping mum on violence, while delivering a key address at the Baba Saheb Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Samman Abhiyaan workshop in the city.

“These parties which preach social justice are the same ones that, in practice, deprive Dalits of their basic rights,” he said.

“Who are these killed in violence? These are the same Dalit, deprived and poor Hindus. Who is going to benefit the most from this land? They fear that if Dalits, deprived and poor people, get high-rise buildings, their vote bank will end, and the politics of misleading will end forever. That is why they are inciting violence.”

CM Yogi further said, "Three years ago, Rajya Sabha MP and former DGP of Uttar Pradesh Brijlal had written a book. That book was based on a comparative study of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and two great Dalit warriors at the time of Independence. On one side was Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, who said that he would start and end as an Indian and on the other side was Jogendra Nath Mandal, who supported Pakistan but could not stay there for even a year. Bangladeshi Hindus are still suffering the consequences of Yogendra Nath Mandal's actions.”

The Chief Minister also called for protecting every follower of Sanatan Dharma and stated, “All the tortured and suffering Hindus living in Bangladesh are Dalits. No political party from Congress, SP and Mamata Banerjee's party raised their (Bangladeshi Hindus) voice. Only the BJP raised their voice. We have to protect every Hindu.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.