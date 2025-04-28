JNUSU elections: ABVP shatters decade-long drought with historic gains

New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has carved a significant milestone in the annals of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) elections. Vaibhav Meena, representing the ABVP, has ascended to the position of Joint Secretary, breaking a decade-long dry spell for the organisation.

This victory is emblematic of ABVP’s stellar performance, as it clinched an impressive 23 out of 42 councillor seats across 16 schools and special centres -- a record-breaking achievement for any student body.

Amit Malviya, the BJP's National Information and Technology Department In-charge and Co-incharge for West Bengal, celebrated this victory on his X handle: “Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) conquered: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) candidate Vaibhav Meena has been elected as Joint Secretary. And it doesn’t stop there. ABVP has delivered an unprecedented performance in the JNUSU elections, winning 23 out of 42 councillor seats across 16 schools and special centres - the highest number of seats won by any student organization.”

Throughout the vote-counting process, ABVP candidates showcased remarkable dominance, leading in all four central panel positions and mounting a formidable challenge to the university’s entrenched Left-leaning political dominance.

Although the ABVP fell short in securing the posts of President, Vice-President, and General Secretary, the narrow margins of defeat underscored a palpable shift in the campus dynamics.

Vaibhav Meena’s victory as Joint Secretary was secured with an impressive tally of 1,518 votes.

Nitish Kumar of the All India Students’ Association (AISA) emerged as President, garnering 1,702 votes, while Manisha and Munteha Fatima, both from the Democratic Students’ Federation (DSF), claimed the posts of Vice-President and General Secretary, respectively.

Manisha secured 1,150 votes, while Munteha Fatima’s win further solidified DSF’s presence in the central panel by securing 1,520 votes.

The ABVP fielded a comprehensive panel, with Shikha Swaraj, Nittu Goutham, Kunal Rai, and Vaibhav Meena contesting for the positions of President, Vice-President, General Secretary, and Joint Secretary, respectively.

Their campaign reflected a strategic and determined effort to reshape the political narrative on campus.

The elections, held on April 25 after delays caused by campus unrest, witnessed an enthusiastic voter turnout of nearly 70 per cent, with approximately 5,500 students casting their ballots.

The multi-cornered contest was marked by intense competition among strategic alliances: the All India Students Association (AISA) allied with the Democratic Students’ Federation (DSF), while the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) joined forces with the Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students’ Association (BAPSA), the All India Students’ Federation (AISF), and the Progressive Students’ Association.

The ABVP contested the election independently.

This year’s turnout of 68.3 per cent, though slightly lower than the record-breaking 73 per cent participation in the 2024 elections, still reflected robust engagement. Of the 7,906 registered voters, 5,400 exercised their franchise on election day. Polling was conducted in two sessions, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., across 17 booths on the JNU campus on April 25. The counting of votes commenced late on Friday night, with the results officially declared on Monday (April 28).

