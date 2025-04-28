Shilpa Shetty’s coach is trying to challenge her ‘powerhouse core’

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shetty showcased her “core power” after her trainer challenged it.

Shilpa took to her Instagram, where shared a video of herself doing a core workout, where her trainer too was seen doing a slamming workout alongside the actress.

She wrote as the caption: “Abs OR Jabs! Benefits: Better posture, sharper balance, internal organ support and enhanced athletic performance. Sit-ups are a powerful way to activate the entire core, especially the abs. Add a fun vibe, and the workout becomes even more enjoyable and effective!”

The actress went on to tell the benefits of the workout.

“Good for? - Abdominals: Rectus abdominis (your six-pack!), obliques, Pelvic Floor Muscles, Diaphragm P.S. My coach trying to challenge my powerhouse core is secretly torching her own too… talk about multitasking! Challenge thrown to you, hit the floor and show me how many sit-ups you’ve got in you!”

On April 21, the actress started her day with an impressive pull-ups workout. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress posted a video of herself performing pull-ups.

In the caption of the post, Shilpa also listed the benefits of pull-ups in her post, calling them a “fundamental compound exercise for building upper body strength. Shilpa wrote, “Gear up. Show up. Pull up. Benefits: - Pull-ups are a fundamental compound exercise for building upper body strength. - They are one of the core movements for upper body training. - Being able to perform pull-ups is a strong indicator of solid strength. - Strengthens the back, shoulders, and arms while also enhancing grip strength. #MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #FitIndia.”

On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in "Indian Police Force," a series directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash.

Next, Shilpa will be appearing in the Kannada-language action drama “KD – The Devil,” directed by Prem. The film boasts an impressive cast, including Dhruva Sarja, Reeshma Nanaiah, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Nora Fatehi, and Sanjay Dutt.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.