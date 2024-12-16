2025 Holidays Calendar: Karnataka State Employees Disappointed!

The holiday calendar for the next year has disappointed state government employees and teachers as most of the holidays coincide with Sundays. Government employees generally like holidays on Saturdays or Mondays so that they can plan short trips during long weekends. However, the 2025 calendar indicates seven holidays on Saturdays and Sundays.

The union government has announced 17 gazetted holidays and 34 restricted holidays.

All 17 gazetted holidays are compulsory.

12 optional holidays will be available to the employees of which three will be selected with personal, religious, cultural, or family obligations.

One more optional holiday can be availed for Dasara celebrations.

Effect on Government Employees

Government employees use holidays to plan their holidays and rejuvenate. Given that there are seven Saturdays and Sundays holidays, the frequency of long weekends will come down. This may alter work-life balance and, in turn, productivity in general.

Public and Restricted Holidays:

The government has declared public and restricted holidays for the year 2025. Except for the second and fourth Saturdays, declared days will be an official holiday. The major holidays are as follows:

New Year's Day: January 1

Republic Day: January 26

Independence Day: August 15

Diwali: October 21

Christmas Day: December 25

The allocation of the holiday calendar may have to be readjusted to accommodate the needs of employees. As the year unfolds, it will be interesting to see how the government addresses these concerns.

