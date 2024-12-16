MS, as a person, is very down-to-earth: Richard Gleeson

New Delhi, Dec 16 (IANS) England pacer Richard Gleeson said he feels honoured to share a dressing room with former India skipper MS Dhoni during his time with Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2024, highlighting the "down-to-earth" demeanour of the five-time IPL-winning captain.

At the age of 36 years and 151 days, Gleeson became the second-oldest debutant in IPL history when he was signed as a replacement for New Zealand’s Devon Conway by CSK for the 2024 season for a base price of Rs 50 lakh.

Gleeson, who has represented England in six T20 Internationals (with nine wickets to his name), brings vast experience to the table. Over the course of 102 T20 matches in his career, he has claimed 115 wickets.

"Playing in the IPL and for Chennai was an incredible experience, especially because I came into cricket quite late in my career. It was my first time in India, and I was blown away by the passion for cricket there. The love and respect people have for MS Dhoni is something else," Richard told IANS in a virtual interaction in the back of Lanka T10 league.

For Richard, sharing a dressing room with the legendary MS Dhoni was nothing short of surreal. "I'll never forget the first time I was on the field when he walked out to bat. The noise from the crowd was deafening—it was pure passion. MS, as a person, is very down-to-earth. He loves to joke around and is always open to discussing ideas and strategies. I learned a lot from him, both on and off the field. It was an honour to share a dressing room with him," he added.

Currently, Richard is playing in Sri Lanka’s T10 League, a format that has been gaining traction in the cricketing world. His time in Sri Lanka has been a mixed bag. "Sri Lanka is very wet! It's raining again today, and we've already had two games rained off because of it. Other than that, Sri Lanka is absolutely beautiful. We’ve managed to get out on a couple of golf courses during the breaks, which has been enjoyable," he shared.

Adapting to Sri Lankan conditions has been a challenge for the English pacer. “The conditions here are quite varied—sometimes the pitches are fast and skiddy, and other times they’re low and slow. Adapting to these changes has been a daily learning process," he said.

Gleeson believes T10 cricket has immense potential, even envisioning its inclusion in the Olympics. “The T20 format has grown massively over the years, and I see no reason why T10 can’t follow a similar trajectory. There’s talk of T10 being included in the Olympics, which would be fantastic for the sport,” he remarked.

According to him, the fast-paced nature of T10 cricket pushes players to innovate. “It’s incredible what teams can achieve in just 10 overs with the right mindset. For example, last year in Abu Dhabi, the ball swung a lot early on, which forced teams to rethink their strategies. We now see bowlers using wide yorkers, slower balls, and other creative deliveries unique to T10 cricket,” he explained.

With cricket leagues happening worldwide, Gleeson admitted the schedule can be grueling. “I had only five or six days at home before coming to Sri Lanka, and after this, I’ll have about ten days at home before heading to South Africa."

To cope with the mental and physical demands of constant travel and competition, Richard emphasised the importance of preparation and balance. “You have to make sure you’re putting in the hard yards before a tournament so you feel confident about your skills. Outside cricket, I try to focus on hobbies like golf or paddle. Having interests outside the game helps me stay fresh mentally and avoid burnout," he shares.

Despite his busy schedule, Richard tries to keep up with other sports. “It’s tough to follow everything, but I do keep an eye on Test cricket and football. I was up late last night watching the Manchester derby, which was entertaining," he revealed.

Richard missed out on this year’s IPL auction but remains optimistic. “Not really disappointed. I still hope to get picked as an injury replacement, but I’m not too disappointed if it doesn’t happen. I feel I’ve performed well since my last IPL season, with an economy of 5.5 in the Blast and being the leading wicket-taker in Zimbabwe and Abu Dhabi. But I understand that at 37, teams often look for younger players who can be long-term investments.

As the Sri Lankan league wraps up, Richard has his eyes set on the SA20 league, where he will play for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in January. "After that, I’ll return to Birmingham for pre-season training with Warwickshire and prepare for the English summer. If nothing else comes up in between, that’s the plan for now," he concludes.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.