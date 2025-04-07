Ruckus over Waqf Amendment Act in J&K Assembly, adjourned briefly

Jammu, April 7 (IANS) The proceedings of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly were marred on Monday as NC, Congress, PDP, and some Independent MLAs protested against the Waqf Amendment Act passed by Parliament, prompting the Speaker to adjourn the House for 15 minutes.

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather refused to adjourn the question hour to allow discussion over the Waqf Amendment Act as demanded by protesting MLAs.

The Assembly had resumed its 40-day long budget session on Monday after a recess of holidays.

This is the first time the House has been adjourned during the present Budget session. As the House assembled for the day, National Conference MLAs led by Nazir Gurezi and Tanvir Sadiq moved a motion for the adjournment of the question hour to discuss the Waqf law, for which nine members belonging to the NC, Congress, and a few independents had given notice to the Speaker.

The move was opposed by the BJP, led by the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the House, Sunil Sharma.

This triggered shouting from all around, which lasted for more than two minutes.

Speaker, quoting Rule 58 of the House, said the adjournment notice could not be allowed as the matter is currently in court.

“I cannot allow adjournment in the House as the matter is sub judice,” he said.

The refusal sparked protests from the NC, Congress, and PDP members, who insisted on the adjournment and moved towards the well of the House.

As the ruckus continued, the Speaker adjourned the House for 15 minutes.

Three MLAs have given notice for private bills pertaining to the House being asked to pass a resolution for the restoration of statehood to J&K.

The speaker has yet to announce his ruling on these private bills.

In its first session after the elected government took office, the Assembly passed a resolution for the restoration of statehood and the same was presented to the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister by J&K Chief Minister during his first visit after becoming the CM.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, presently on a three-day visit to J&K, said on Sunday while addressing the BJP MLAs that there is complete clarity on the restoration of statehood, which would be restored at an appropriate time.

