Holidays: Hyderabad Flight Ticket Prices Surge Due to Increased Travel Demand for Top Winter Destinations

The festive season has caught up, and Hyderabad citizens want to tour India's wonderful winter destinations. However, their enthusiasm has been dampened due to manifold airfare, which in many places has reached almost threefold. Destinations such as Kashmir, Darjeeling, Manali, Shimla, Dehradun, Mount Abu and Munnar have all witnessed phenomenal price increases.

Flights from Hyderabad to Srinagar, for example, now cost a staggering ₹29,000, up from ₹9,000. Similarly, flights to Bagdogra, the gateway to Darjeeling, range from ₹15,000 to ₹20,000, previously ₹6,000 to ₹8,000. Jaipur and Kochi flights have also seen significant increases.

Travel websites report ₹8,000 to ₹10,000 hikes to top winter destinations. December 25 airfares reach ₹20,000 to ₹22,000, with some exceeding ₹30,000. This steep rise has left travellers reeling.

IT professional Rithvik Reddy expressed his disappointment: "I had planned to take my family to Darjeeling during Christmas. When I checked flight bookings, I was stunned to see return tickets priced at ₹40,000 per person, more than double the usual fare."

There has been a huge rush for the hotels and transportation facilities. Some tour agents have offered special holidays combined with sightseeing opportunities, winter activities, along with a hotel stay. Maximum persons prefer to go for small two or three-day trip opportunities so that they can save as much time as they could.

Hotels and resorts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have also designed exclusive Christmas and New Year packages. Most of them have festive food, decorations and entertainment as part of the deals.

According to Nagesh Pampati, Managing Director of Aeroworld Holidays, "Winter holiday bookings have sky-rocketed for most places, especially in places like Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Kerala. Travellers have chosen Kashmir mostly because they want to face heavy winter and experience snowfall there."

The surge in demand can be attributed to Hyderabad's growing middle class and increasing disposable income. Travellers are willing to splurge on unique experiences, driving up demand for premium destinations.

