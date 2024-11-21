2025 Central government holidays list is here

As 2024 reaches its end, workers in the public and private sectors look forward to the public holiday list for 2025. The central government has published the public holidays, encompassing government, bank, and central/state holidays.

Public Holidays for 2025

Here are the public holidays for the year 2025:

January

January 1: New Year's Day (Wednesday)

January 6: Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti (Monday)

January 14: Pongal (Tuesday)

February

February 2: Basant Panchami (Sunday)

February 12: Guru Ravidas Jayanti (Wednesday)

February 19: Shivaji Jayanti (Wednesday)

February 23: Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti (Sunday)

March

March 13: Holika Dahan (Thursday)

March 14: Dolyatra (Friday)

April

April 16: Ram Navami (Sunday)

August

August 27: Ganesh Chaturthi (Wednesday)

September

September 5: Onam (Friday)

September 29: Saptami (Monday)

September 30: Mahashtami (Tuesday)

October

October 1: Mahanavami (Wednesday)

October 7: Valmiki Jayanti (Tuesday)

October 10: Karva Chauth (Friday)

October 20: Naraka Chaturdasi (Monday)

October 22: Govardhan Puja (Wednesday)

October 23: Bhai Dooj (Thursday)

October 28: Surya Shashti, Tuesday

December

December 24: Christmas Eve. Wednesday

Plan Your Year in Advance

With this all-inclusive list of public holidays in 2025, employees may prepare for their vacations, leaves, and important events in advance. The holidays embrace various festivals and celebrations in different parts of India, fostering unity and cultural exchange.

