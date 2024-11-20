November 21 schools holiday in Tamil Nadu!

The Tamil Nadu government is contemplating declaring a holiday on November 21 across the state schools and colleges since the rain showers will not be letting off anytime soon. Though nothing has been officially declared yet, sources intimate that a decision could be made shortly. It is known that today the government has declared a holiday on November 20 due to rains.

The rains pounding the state for the past few days have waterlogged many areas and caused traffic congestion. Many low-lying areas are flooded, which does not make it easy for people to move around.

"There is a possibility of declaring holidays on November 20 and 21, a senior government official said on condition of anonymity. The situation is closely watched and will be decided soon," added the official.

The potential holiday declaration has excited students who have endured a very gruelling time commuting to educational institutions during the heavy downpour. "I hope they declare a holiday," said S. Kumar, a student. "It's been very difficult travelling to school in this rain."

